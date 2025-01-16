Labour vows to explore ways to block hundreds of unlawfully detained internees' access to compensation

British soldiers move in to try to disperse a sit-down protest at Elmwood Terrace and Laburnum Terrace.

The British Labour Government has vowed to table new legislation to prevent hundreds of people wrongfully interned without trial in the 1970s from claiming compensation.

The British Secretary of State Hilary Benn told MPs on Wednesday he is exploring ways to legally prevent republicans and loyalists from seeking recompense through the courts once the controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 is repealed.

Sections 46 and 47 of the Legacy Act retrospectively validated interim custody orders (ICO) used to detain internees that had been found by the British Supreme Court to be unlawful.

Last year the High Court declared parts of the legislation to be unlawful and non-compliant with Britain’s human rights obligations.

A protest at the Martello tower in Magilligan near the British army camp were local internees were held. The photograph has been taken through a loophole in a nearby fortification.

Thus the British Labour Government has since committed to repealing most of it.

This week a paper by the right-wing British think tank Policy Exchange called on the Labour Government to appeal the ruling rather than repeal the legislation [last year in a separate paper Policy Exchange suggested Derry should be resurrected as a naval base for British and NATO forces].

At Westminster on Wednesday Mr. Benn was asked about the clauses blocking compensation payments to internees who had been unlawfully detained in internment camps in Ireland in the 1970s.

John Hume remonstrates with a British soldier at the top of Westland St.

“The problem is that the approach set out in the Legacy Act has been found, in that respect and many others, to be unlawful. Of course we will continue, as the previous Government did, to see whether we can find a lawful way of dealing with the issue that the right hon. Gentleman has identified. That work will continue,” said the Secretary of State.

The controversy centres on the potential for hundreds of people who were interned during the 1970s to claim compensation.

On August 9, 1971, the Ulster Unionist Prime Minister Brian Faulkner, announced the introduction of internment without trial in the North.

Three hundred people were lifted from their homes in dawn raids that were concentrated on nationalist areas although some loyalists were later interned.

Young men throw stones at the RUC Barracks in Rosemount after 60 men were snatched from their beds on August 9, 1971.

The draconian measure sparked an uprising in nationalist areas and led to a marked deterioration of the security situation.

The Ballymurphy massacre occurred during disturbances that arose in direct response to internment, while the 14 innocent Bloody Sunday victims had been taking part in an anti-internment march.

British Prime Minister Edward Heath had been considering the possibility of introducing internment since March 1971 but when people were being dragged from their beds in August of that year he was sailing his yacht in the Atlantic.

A mass demonstration against internment in the Bogside.

Shadow Secretary of State for the North Alex Burghart, speaking in the House of Commons this week, said: “The High Court found that those provisions of the Legacy Act were unlawful, but it is well within the Secretary of State’s power to appeal that judgment. He has dropped that appeal.”

Mr. Burghart asked: “Would he rather pay compensation to Gerry Adams and people like him?”

Mr. Benn replied: “Nobody wants to see that. The Supreme Court judgment that ruled that the interim custody orders following internment were not lawfully put in place, in which the Carltona principle was much discussed, was in 2020.

"The last Government did nothing about that for three years, until they belatedly accepted an amendment in the House of Lords that has now been found to be unlawful.”