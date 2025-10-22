Legal system delays ‘wholly unacceptable’ warns Derry judge

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has hit out at delays in the legal system saying it was 'wholly unacceptable' that a man charged more than five months ago was still waiting for a drugs report.

Gary Paul Duffy (38) of Clon Elagh in Derry faces a series of drug charges dating from February 14, 2024.

At Wednesday's sitting of the Magistrate’s Court a prosecutor said that a drugs report was now being sought in the case.

District Judge Ted Magill said that the situation was not good enough and asked why was it only now a drugs report was being sought when the case was five months old.

He said: "The PPS have to tighten up and they have to push the police to tighten up.

"I don't want to be told it will take 70 days or 90 days or whatever.

"I was told that forensics could take up to 90 days yet when I contacted the Forensic Laboratory they said usually around 35 days and 90 days was the maximum."

The judge said that it was not good enough that in numerous cases in front of him things were only being asked for now when it was obvious they would be required.

He said he was well aware that everyone was under pressure but progress had to be made.

The judge adjourned the case to October 29 for a full explanation with regards to the delays or for the investigating officer to appear to explain when the case will be ready.