Man (62) before Derry court on drugs charges ordered to surrender passport

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with drug offences.

Richard Horan (62) of Dervock Place in Derry appeared charged with possessing class B drugs with intent to supply on October 16.

He was also charged with possessing the drugs and two counts of possessing class A drugs on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and the Magistrate’s Court was told on Friday that police had agreed to bail, subject to certain conditions.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan told the court that police had concerns about the flight risk of the defendant but that this could be addressed by him surrendering his passport.

She said that her instructing solicitor would attempt to get the passport and any other travel documents to police.

The police officer said that police had been going to release the accused on police bail until he started referring to going to Africa.

He said the defendant had spent time in Africa and so was deemed a flight risk.

The officer said that the defendant had previous convictions, 13 of them for copyright charges.

He said Horan was a 'self confessed user of class A and B drugs', but had denied the supply aspect of the charges.

Horan was released on bail on condition he signs with police three times a week, observes a curfew from 7pm to 7am, wears a tag and surrenders his passport and all other travel documents to police.

He will appear again on November 13.