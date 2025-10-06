Man accused of breaching bail before Derry court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court accused of breaching his bail by gesturing at a woman he is charged with sexually assaulting.

Luke McCrudden (38) of Woodside Heights in Derry was alleged to have breached his bail on October 4 by drawing alongside the alleged injured party in a case he is facing in the Crown Court and making a one finger gesture towards her before driving away.

A police officer said the woman claimed this caused her 'alarm and distress'.

The court on Monday heard that McCrudden was also charged with perverting the course of justice by allegedly contacting the woman's sister to ask her not to go ahead with the case.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said her client did not accept the bail breach and denied making any gesture towards the woman.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she was not going to put McCrudden in custody and re-released him on bail to appear again on October 29.