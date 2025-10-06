Man accused of throwing boiling water at another man in Derry

By Court Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:13 BST
A man who is charged with assaulting his brother by allegedly throwing boiling water over him has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court.

Brian Osuere (31) of Altcar Park in Derry was charged with, on October 3, causing grievous bodily harm to his brother and possession of offensive weapons with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, namely a hammer and a kettle of boiling water.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that police had agreed to bail, subject to conditions.

The conditions included no contact with three named people who are either alleged injured parties or witnesses.

They also included residing at an address approved by police, abstaining from illegal drugs and alcohol, not entering Galliagh and abiding by a curfew.

He will appear again on October 30.

