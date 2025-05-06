Man before Derry court after probe into video reportedly showing man chasing with machete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police investigation following an incident posted on Facebook reportedly showing a man waving a machete and chasing two other men has resulted in a court appearance.

Andrew Carlin (28) of Knockdara Park in Derry appeared on Tuesday charged with possessing a machete in a public place, namely in Clon Dara on May 3.

He was also charged with affray, disorderly behavior, possessing class C drugs and a series of driving offences on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court was told that the defendant was released from prison weeks ago and steps were being taken to revoke his licence.

A police officer told the court that they had been made aware of a Facebook post which showed a man 'brandishing a large machete' chasing two males around a black vehicle.

The two males were said to have been 'shouting in fear'.

The officer claimed in court that the defendant had been identified by people on the post, adding that two males had yet to be identified.

The vehicle was allegedly linked to the defendant's partner and a search of the address allegedly uncovered a large machete.

Bail was opposed on grounds that Carlin, who has 68 previous convictions, was deemed a danger to the public.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the main evidence appeared to be 'grainy CCTV footage', and that no one had come forward to identify the defendant.

He said that, as such, this was not evidence against Carlin and it would require a police controlled viewing to be done.

Deputy District Judge Conor Heaney said that he was satisfied no conditions would suffice and refused bail.

Carlin was remanded in custody to appear again on May 29.