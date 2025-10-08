Man before Derry court charged with possessing shotgun while under the influence

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with possessing a shotgun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

David Roxborough (40) of Drumrane Road in Dungiven appeared charged with possessing a shotgun with intent to place someone in fear violence could be used, on September 14.

He was also charged with possessing the weapon under suspicious circumstances, and while under the influence of alcohol or drugs .

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said he believed this was a case to go to Limavady court.

The case was adjourned until November 5 and Roxborough was released on bail.