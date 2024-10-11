Man before Derry Magistrates Court following 'stupid, boorish behavior'
Marc Cross (36) of Spencer Road in Derry was initially charged with disorderly behavior and resisting police on September 1 this year, after an incident in the Guildhall Square.
While out on bail, the court heard, Cross was again arrested for disorderly behavior on October 10 following an incident in Alfred Street.
When police found him, Cross was said to be intoxicated and obstructive when police attempted to warn him about his behavior.
Defense solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that Cross hadn't committed any offences since 2013 and had a 'very limited record'.
The solicitor added that both of his recent offences were fuelled by alcohol, telling the court that the incidents 'weren't the worst' in terms of disorderly behavior.
The defendant was sentenced to eight months in custody, suspended for eighteen months.