Man charged after shots fired in Burnfoot in Co. Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 10:42 BST
A man has been charged after shots were reportedly fired in the Burnfoot area of County Derry at the weekend.

The charges relates to a report of shots being fired on the Drumrane Road outside Dungiven on Sunday.

The 40-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances. He has further been charged with possession of a loaded firearm whilst drunk or under influence of drugs.

He is due in court on October 8.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice