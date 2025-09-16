Man charged after shots fired in Burnfoot in Co. Derry

A man has been charged after shots were reportedly fired in the Burnfoot area of County Derry at the weekend.

The charges relates to a report of shots being fired on the Drumrane Road outside Dungiven on Sunday.

The 40-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances. He has further been charged with possession of a loaded firearm whilst drunk or under influence of drugs.

He is due in court on October 8.