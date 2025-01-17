Man charged with arson endangering life after allegedly setting fire to his flat in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who is charged with assault and arson endangering life after allegedly setting fire to his flat has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates Court after his bail application was adjourned.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan McDermott (50) of Gortnessy Meadows in Lettershandoney outside Derry was arrested after police were called by the manager of the shop nearby.

Police were told that McDermott had started a fire by putting cardboard on the hob of his cooker that went on fire. The cardboard was subsequently taken off by another resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told during the hearing on Friday that McDermott was then allegedly seen on CCTV to be leaving the building with a bag of rubbish that he placed by the fire exi, and that after McDermott had left, the bag caught fire.

Court.

The manager of a shop nearby said that she went to McDermott's flat to give him a barring order from the shop and McDermott allegedly threw something at her, although he claimed he didn't mean to hit her.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that police 'clearly have concerns' about granting bail, but added that McDermott had no record and had significant mental health issues that needed to be explored.

He said the issue was if the fire was intended to endanger life it was 'a cry for help '.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElhom adjourned the application and remanded him in custody pending a medical assessment due to concerns about the safety of himself and those around him.

He will appear again on February 13.