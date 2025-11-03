Man charged with driving while unfit before Derry court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving a motor vehicle without the permission of the owner, driving while disqualified and possession of class C drugs.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Feeney (33) of Nicholas Park in Greysteel was charged with the offences on November 2 after police said they grew concerned about his driving after allegedly seeing him drive into grass verges on both sides of the road.

When the vehicle stopped and Feeney got out, police said they noticed that he appeared to be under the influence of something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked, the court was told, he couldn't provide any proof of insurance or that he had permission to be driving the vehicle. It was also alleged that they found him to be in possession of class C drugs when searched.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Feeney disputed the standard of driving leading to his arrest and claimed that he did in fact have insurance, although he refused to provide any details of this, the court heard.

He told police at the time that he believed he had permission to drive as the case that he was disqualified for was currently up for appeal.

Police objected to bail as he has 25 previous convictions and they said that they believe he is a risk to the public.

Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan told the court that Feeney is currently seeking help for his drug issues and has been engaging with probation.

Bail was refused and he will appear again on November 27.