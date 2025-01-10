Man charged with making threats to kill returned for trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a number of charges including making threats to kill following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Curry (45) of Mount Street in Derry was charged with, on May 16 last year, making threats to kill against two people and sending threatening messages.

He was also charged with, on May 17 last year, non-fatal strangulation and assault of one of the same alleged victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions. Curry chose not to call any witnesses and not to submit any statements.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on February 14.