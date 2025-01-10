Man charged with making threats to kill returned for trial
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a number of charges including making threats to kill following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.
Jason Curry (45) of Mount Street in Derry was charged with, on May 16 last year, making threats to kill against two people and sending threatening messages.
He was also charged with, on May 17 last year, non-fatal strangulation and assault of one of the same alleged victims.
It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions. Curry chose not to call any witnesses and not to submit any statements.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on February 14.