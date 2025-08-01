A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon, namely razor blades.

Declan Gillespie (39) of Strabane Old Road in Derry was charged with the offences that were said to have occurred on July 30 and 31.

There was no objection to bail and he was released on conditions including no contact with the alleged injured party and not to enter Top Of The Hill.

He will appear again on August 25.