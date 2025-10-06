Man charged with threatening to kill former partner before Derry court
Matthew Curry (41) of Clon Elagh was charged with, on September 24, sending messages that contained threats to kill his former partner and threatening to damage her mother's door.
He was also charged with, on October 4, assaulting the same person after police were called by a third party.
Curry, it is alleged, entered the house of his former partner unannounced, became verbally abusive and attempted to kick her.
Police said the vehicle he drove over in and found he had no licence or insurance.
Police objected to bail as Curry had breached a previous bail condition.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Curry had previously been in a relationship with the alleged victim.
He said that Curry had been attempting to see his children but 'went about things the wrong way'.
The solicitor said that there was 'nothing in his record to suggest he is a violent man.'
Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody until October 30.