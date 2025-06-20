Man jailed for abusing communications network by asking health worker for sex

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST
A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court for abusing the communications network by asking a health worker for sex.

Darren Stewart (39) of Spencer Road in Derry admitted one offence that occurred on May 9 this year.

The court heard that on that date police received a report of a number of calls to adminstration at the Causeway Hospital where Stewart spoke to a member of staff and asked her if she wanted to have sex.

There were a total of five calls and Stewart's voice was recognised.

Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse

At interview Stewart accepted that he made the calls but denied the sexual content.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said this was a case involving mental health issues but no alcohol or drugs.

He said his client was basically caught red-handed.

District Judge Conor Heaney said Stewart had similar offences on his record and this case was aggravated by the fact medical personnel were involved.

He sentenced Stewart to 4 months in custody.

