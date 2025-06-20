Man jailed for abusing communications network by asking health worker for sex
Darren Stewart (39) of Spencer Road in Derry admitted one offence that occurred on May 9 this year.
The court heard that on that date police received a report of a number of calls to adminstration at the Causeway Hospital where Stewart spoke to a member of staff and asked her if she wanted to have sex.
There were a total of five calls and Stewart's voice was recognised.
At interview Stewart accepted that he made the calls but denied the sexual content.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said this was a case involving mental health issues but no alcohol or drugs.
He said his client was basically caught red-handed.
District Judge Conor Heaney said Stewart had similar offences on his record and this case was aggravated by the fact medical personnel were involved.
He sentenced Stewart to 4 months in custody.