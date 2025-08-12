A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for an assault on a random member of the public.

Frankie Lynn (20) of Rockmills admitted an assault and resisting police on April 5 this year.

The court heard that at around 11.30pm CCTV operators reported that a member of the public walking in the opposite direction to Lynn was assaulted by him.

Police found Lynn walking on the road, causing vehicles to brake. He resisted and had to be taken to the ground to be handcuffed.

During the hearing, Lynn interrupted on several occasions and Deputy District Judge John Connolly warned him if he persisted he would be placed back in the cells and the case dealt with in his absence.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said he wanted to apologise for Lynn's behaviour.

He said he had 'periods of psychosis induced by chronic drug use'.

He added that Lynn had no memory of this particular incident.

Judge Connolly invoked a suspended sentence that Lynn had.

The judge said that was the whole point of such punishments.

He jailed Lynn for a period of 8 months.