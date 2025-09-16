Man jailed for three months in Derry following assault on police

A man has been jailed for three months at Derry Magistrate's Court after being charged with assaulting police.

Darragh McGrath (20) of no fixed abode was charged with one count of assaulting police on May 10 this year.

At the Magistrate’s Court sitting in Derry on Tuesday, the court was told that the Police Service of Northern Ireland had attended an incident on that date and while escorting McGrath to a police vehicle he lashed out, striking an officer.

McGrath, police said, was then restrained on the ground at the scene.

The officer suffered pain but no injury, the court was told.

Defence counsel Stephen McNicholl said the assault occurred in the context of an arrest for charges that were not proceeded with.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that the defendant had 'a significant record' with 20 previous similar convictions.

The judge said that the custody threshold had been passed, and sentenced McGrath to three months in prison.