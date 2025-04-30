Man jailed for ‘vicious assault’ on weekend visitors in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed at Derry Crown Court following what police described as a ‘vicious assault’ on two men in the city in 2023.

Philip Donnelly, aged 54, was sentenced in Court on Tuesday, April 29, in relation to the assault which occurred on Duke Street in the Waterside area of the city in the early hours of Saturday, June 24, 2023. He received a sentence of six years, half of which is to be served in prison and the other half on licence.

Oisin O'Kane, aged 20 years old, was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years for ‘assisting an offender’ during an earlier court appearance.

Both victims were on a weekend break to the city from England when they were assaulted, sustaining serious injuries. One of the victims suffered ankle injuries, for which surgery was required while the other victim suffered serious hand injuries.

Derry Courthouse

Speaking after the sentencing on Tuesday at Bishop Street Courthouse, Detective Chief Inspector Michael O’Loan said: “This was a vicious assault on two men who were visiting the city on a weekend away. They were here to enjoy themselves and, instead, suffered a shocking level of violence which left them both in hospital.

“Both victims continue to receive treatment for the awful physical injuries they sustained, some of which are life changing.

"As well as the horrendous physical impact, they’re both continuing to receive treatment to deal with the trauma from this horrific assault and the impact it has had on their mental health.

"I want to thank the victims for their bravery and their support throughout our investigation and we hope that, with the passage of time, they will recover.

"I also want to thank colleagues for their work in this investigation and members of the public who assisted us. "

Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan added: "There is no place for violence in our communities and those behind such violence cannot go unpunished.

"The Police Service is committed to apprehending perpetrators who commit such crimes and our officers will work tirelessly to bring them before the Courts to be held accountable.”