Man released on bail after breaching restraining order

A man has been released on bail for breaching a Restraining Order after the court heard the subject of the order said she didn't want it.

Fergal Colins (44) of Duncreggan Road appeared charged with breaching a Restraining Order on August 20 and August 24.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court heard the woman concerned had written to police saying she did not want the order and the defendant was aware of this.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The officer said the woman's sons had reported their mother had been in Collins’ company and he had been in the house.

The court heard the woman's family were concerned about her mental health.

Bail was objected to on the grounds there was a risk of reoffending and he had breached bail numerous times.

Defending Seamus Quigley said the breaches occurred when the woman contacted him.

Bail was granted on condition he has no contact with the woman. Collins will appear on October 18.