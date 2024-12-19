Man returned for trial in Derry on GBH, drugs charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on grievous bodily harm and drugs charges.

Conor Colhoun (28) of Balliniska Heights in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court in the city.

He is charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on a female on March 9 this year.

He was also charged with assaulting the same female occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Colhoun was also charged with criminal damage to a phone and a police vehicle on the same date.

He was further charged with possessing cannabis, again on the same date.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Colhoun said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on February 5 and remained in custody.