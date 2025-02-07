Man sentenced for assault and criminal damage in Derry's Gransha Hospital

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court for offences that occurred in Gransha Hospital.

David McCloskey (34) of Dungiven Road in Derry admitted an assault charge and two counts of criminal damage that occurred on November 5 2022.

The court heard on Friday that police were called to Gransha to a report of an 'aggressive ' male throwing chairs and tables about.

Police found the defendant sitting on the floor refusing to move.

They were told that McCloskey had been abusive towards staff 'swearing and cursing' and had left an office with his fists clenched before throwing the tables and chairs in a communal area.

The court heard that staff locked themselves in an office at one stage.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client had entered a guilty plea at an early opportunity.

He said while there were suspended sentences they post-dated this offence.

McCloskey was given a three month prison sentence suspended for two years, 12 months probation and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.