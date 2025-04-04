Man sentenced for breaching Sexual Offences Prevention Order in Derry
Gary North (40) of Kingsmere Gardens in Derry was charged with breaching the order on January 1 last year.
The court was told a SOPO had been imposed that lasted until September 2026.
Police searched a house and recovered four phones with some of them being Internet enabled, contrary to the order.
North made no comment when interviewed.
Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said the defendant had been arrested in January and the phones had to be triaged.
As a result, North was then re-sentenced for the original charge and given five months custody.
The barrister said there had been no further incidents.
Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said that the defendant had shown he could stay out of trouble.
But 'a reminder' that North had to abide by conditions, he imposed a sentence of two months suspended for 18 months.