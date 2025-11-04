Man sentenced for speeding on Glenshane Road in Derry

A man who was detected driving at speed on the Glenshane Road has been fined and given penalty points at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Mark Richter (52) of Prospect Grove in Carrickfergus was convicted of having no driving licence, speeding and careless driving on November 6 2024.

The court heard that police attention was drawn to a vehicle on the Glenshane Road at 5am due to the speed.

When the vehicle was stopped, Ruchter was asked for a driving licence and a few days later produced a licence from the Czech Republic which was rejected by the DVA.

Richer defended himself and had claimed that there was a medical emergency involving his wife but District Judge Conor Heaney said no medical evidence had been presented.

The defendant also maintained that he had produced a licence but the court rejected this as a foreign licence is only valid for one year.

Judge Heaney convicted Richter of all the charges.

He said Richter had accepted he may have driven at up to 80mph but denied speed of 100mph.

Richter was fined a total of £325 and given 3 penalty points.