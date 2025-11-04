Man sentenced for speeding on Glenshane Road in Derry

By Court Reporter
Published 4th Nov 2025, 14:00 GMT
Bishop Street Courthouse
A man who was detected driving at speed on the Glenshane Road has been fined and given penalty points at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Mark Richter (52) of Prospect Grove in Carrickfergus was convicted of having no driving licence, speeding and careless driving on November 6 2024.

Most Popular

The court heard that police attention was drawn to a vehicle on the Glenshane Road at 5am due to the speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the vehicle was stopped, Ruchter was asked for a driving licence and a few days later produced a licence from the Czech Republic which was rejected by the DVA.

Court.placeholder image
Court.

Richer defended himself and had claimed that there was a medical emergency involving his wife but District Judge Conor Heaney said no medical evidence had been presented.

The defendant also maintained that he had produced a licence but the court rejected this as a foreign licence is only valid for one year.

Judge Heaney convicted Richter of all the charges.

He said Richter had accepted he may have driven at up to 80mph but denied speed of 100mph.

Richter was fined a total of £325 and given 3 penalty points.

Related topics:DerryCarrickfergus
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice