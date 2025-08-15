Man who admitted sending 'horrible' messages to ex-partner sentenced in Derry

By Court Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:34 BST
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with improper use of public communications.

Paul Blakely (36) of Ballymagowan Gardens in Derry was charged with offences that occurred on November 2 last year after his former partner reported to police that she had been sent abusive messages.

During a voluntary police interview, Blakely admitted to sending the messages and apologised, saying that they were 'horrible'.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that Blakely had 'genuinely seemed to have moved on' from the incident and added that he had been engaging positively with probation for a separate offence.

During the hearing on Friday, District Judge Ted Magill told Blakely that his behavior was 'inexcusable' and 'disgusting', telling him that he had 'run out of road'.

He accepted that he had pleaded guilty and sentenced him to three months in custody, suspended for three years, as well as imposing a two year restraining order.

