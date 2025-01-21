Man who assaulted Derry businessman during Apprentice Boys march sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who admitted assaulting a Derry business man during an annual Apprentice Boys of Derry march back in 2023 has been ordered to undertake community service as he was sentenced at the local Magistrate's Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Knipe (48) of Wentworth Green in Portadown admitted one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 12 2023.

An earlier court had been told that during the annual Apprentice Boys march a business man in the Spencer Road area believed Knipe, who was in the march, was going to urinate against his premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An altercation took place and the businessman sustained injuries to his lip and eyebrow.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Knipe pleaded guilty to the offence on October 15 last, and the case was adjourned to allow for a Pre-sentence Report to be prepared.

A defence barrister told the court that the incident involved 'pushing and shoving' after the injured party had shouted at the defendant.

He said his client had displayed 'genuine remorse' in the aftermath of the incident, and had been assessed as being of a low likelihood of reoffending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter told the hearing on Tuesday that the delay in the case was due to a dispute about the nature of the injuries.

He said he did not believe Knipe should receive a prison sentence, either immediate or suspended, but said that he would impose a community service order 'at the higher end of the scale to reflect the seriousness of the offence'.

Knipe was sentenced to 200 hours community service.