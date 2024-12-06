Man who assaulted Translink staff member after being removed from bus jailed

A man who admitted being disorderly on a bus and who assaulted a member of Translink staff has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Darragh McGrath (18) whose address was given as c/o Hydebank admitted two charges of disorderly and assault that occurred on July 31, 2023.

The court heard that police were called to the scene after a report of 'an extremely intoxicated' male being removed from a bus following a verbal altercation.

While he was being escorted out from the bus depot, McGrath lowered his trousers exposing his buttocks.

He then became aggressive with one female member of staff sustaining cuts to her hand.

At interview following the incidents, McGrath claimed that he remembered nothing as he was too intoxicated,

District Judge Barney McElholm described the overall behaviour and language as 'absolutely disgusting '.

He said he had 'lashed out' at staff and members of the public.

McGrath was jailed for 5 months.