Man who assaulted Translink staff member after being removed from bus jailed

By Court Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2024, 14:11 BST
A man who admitted being disorderly on a bus and who assaulted a member of Translink staff has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Darragh McGrath (18) whose address was given as c/o Hydebank admitted two charges of disorderly and assault that occurred on July 31, 2023.

Most Popular

The court heard that police were called to the scene after a report of 'an extremely intoxicated' male being removed from a bus following a verbal altercation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While he was being escorted out from the bus depot, McGrath lowered his trousers exposing his buttocks.

Court.placeholder image
Court.

He then became aggressive with one female member of staff sustaining cuts to her hand.

At interview following the incidents, McGrath claimed that he remembered nothing as he was too intoxicated,

District Judge Barney McElholm described the overall behaviour and language as 'absolutely disgusting '.

He said he had 'lashed out' at staff and members of the public.

McGrath was jailed for 5 months.

Related topics:Translink
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice