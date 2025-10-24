Man who shouted abuse and assaulted police in Derry given probation order

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

Lee Gibbons (22) of Carlisle Road in Derry was charged with the offences that occurred on July 22 after police attended the scene of an incident in Abercorn Road multiple times throughout the day.

Upon arrival, police found Gibbons to be shouting abuse and behaving in a generally disorderly manner.

When police got to the scene, Gibbons threw himself on the ground and refused to move, kneeing an officer when they attempted to arrest him.

Gibbons also received a suspended sentence for domestic offences relating to his mother earlier this year.

Defence Barrister Michael Donaghy said Gibbons had been under the influence of alcohol but added 'no serious injuries' were sustained by the officers.

He said there was no record of any public order offences and no other cases pending.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy offered Gibbons 'one final chance', sentencing him to a twelve month probation order.

