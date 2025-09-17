Man who smashed car window sentenced in Derry for 'wanton vandalism'

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with criminal damage of a stranger's car.

Tony McCann (33) of Cookstown Road in Dungannon in Co. Tyrone was charged with, on April 21 this year, smashing the window of a car during the night, causing damage of £1,272.

Following his arrest, McCann claimed to have no memory of the incident, telling police he had consumed a large amount of alcohol at the time and it was discovered that he had no connection whatsoever to the owner of the car.

Defence Barrister Ciarán Roddy called the incident a 'drunken escapade' and said that McCann 'regrets the incident'.

District Judge Ted Magill noted that McCann has 58 prior convictions and had been coming to the end of an enhanced combination order and a suspended sentence.

He called the offence 'a case of wanton vandalism against a stranger's car that was parked', sentencing him to four months in custody.