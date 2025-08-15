Man who smashed screen at Altnagelvin receives suspended sentence
Jamie Bowers (31) with an address at Churchlands Road in Coleraine admitted one offence of criminal damage to an acrylic screen at Altnagelvin Hospital on April 14.
The court heard police were called to a report of a male smashing a Perspex screen in the hospital.
When interviewed Bowers said he had no recollection of the incident due to his drug and alcohol intake.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that Bowers had completed a probation order.
District Judge Ted Magill said these offences were becoming 'all too common'.
He added that Bowers had 'considerable difficulties' but there had been no violence.
He sentenced Bowers to six months in prison suspended for three years and ordered him to pay £250 in compensation.