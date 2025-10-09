Man whose life had been 'saturated by drugs almost beyond redemption' before Derry court

A man whose life had been 'saturated by drugs almost beyond redemption' has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with a number of drug related and assault offences.

Jamie McCarron (31) of Slievemore Park in Derry was charged with, on October 7, being in possession of class C drug with intent to supply, being in possession of other drugs, assaulting police and resisting police.

Police initially attended the scene after seeing what was suspected to be a drug deal in Foyle Street via CCTV.

Upon arrival, when police attempted to search him, McCarron, the court heard, placed a number of tablets into his mouth. When police tried to stop him, he bit the officer's hand.

More tablets were found on his person and he then had to be taken to hospital after swallowing ten pills.

While searching his home, police found a bag of white powder that the court was told showed traces of class A drugs when tested.

When interviewed, McCarron admitted to possessing some of the drugs but said that he only supplied to a small number of people in order to raise taxi money to go see his mother, who is currently in the hospice.

He also admitted to biting the officer but said he didn't mean to and apologised.

He denied the white powder found was class A, telling police that it was bicarbonate soda that he used to clean other drugs.

Police objected to bail as McCarron has a 'very relevant' record, including twelve charges of supplying or intending to supply drugs.

At the hearing on Thursday, Defence Barrister Michael Donaghy said that McCarron has a 'very serious' drug problem, describing him as a 'frequent flier' in court.

He added that he had provided the PIN code for his phone and that he only supplies on a 'very small scale'.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said that he was 'not in the least surprised' that police objected to bail as McCarron was 'obviously known to the court'.

The judge granted bail, describing this as 'the humane thing to do' due to McCarron’s mother's health situation.

He will appear again on November 6.