Man with 450 previous convictions jailed for stealing from Marks & Spencer in Derry

A man with 450 previous convictions has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court for stealing from a Marks & Spencer shop in the city.

Damian Young (59) of no fixed abode was charged with stealing £22 worth of items from the M&S store in Foyleside Shopping Centre on Tuesday, July 8.

The court heard on Thursday that police were called by the manager of Marks & Spencer after Young had been detained by security personnel working at the city centre shopping centre.

It was said that Young had been seen by staff to be taking items and putting them into his pockets.

Upon the arrival of police, the court was told, Young began behaving in a disorderly manner, and ignored police requests to stop doing so. He was subsequently arrested.

When interviewed, he claimed to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident and said that he did not remember the incident.

Young, the court was told, has 86 previous convictions for disorderly behavior. He also has 22 previous convictions for theft.

Defence Barrister for Young, Graine McAnaney told the court that Young had struggled with alcohol addiction for most of his adult life.

The barrister added that he 'often brings himself to the attention of police' when intoxicated.

She said that he is a 'very vulnerable member of society' but that he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Conor Heaney called Young's situation 'very, very depressing', before he sentenced him to four months in custody.