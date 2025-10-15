The popular Samhain Moon will once again take centre stage in Derry’s Guildhall during the Hallowe’en celebrations this year.

Luke Jerram’s lunar installation will be making a welcome return this year, and visitors can experience a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound in the building’s Main Hall.

A number of events will take place this year under its tranquil light of the Samhain Moon, including The Witchy Wellness programme where festival-goers can slow down and recharge, blending mystical self-care with seasonal rituals that soothe the soul. On offer will be yoga, breath work and sound bath sessions.

Families can also enjoy some children’s shows including Mini Monster Beats and on Hallowe’en day itself, the haunted Halloween Disco.

The Guildhall will also host soothing sensory sessions to act as a calm sanctuary amidst the vibrant Halloween buzz for adults and children who need a peaceful space to relax and enjoy the magic.

There will also be Kazoo the Clown, the mysterious Jack Wise, and participants can bust some moves in the Creepy Creatures Dance Workshop.

Jacqueline Whoriskey, Festival and Events Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “The Guildhall is always one of the most popular hubs at Derry Halloween, and this year, it’s more magical than ever.

"With Luke Jerram’s stunning Samhain Moon lighting up the space and a range of unique, inclusive events inside, we’ve created something truly special.

"Whether you're seeking spooky thrills or a serene escape from the crowds, the Guildhall will be a place of wonder and welcome for everyone this Halloween.”

Derry Halloween continues to lead the way as Europe’s biggest Halloween festival, attracting tens of thousands of visitors with its unique mix of myth, magic and celebration.

Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council the event is also supported by Tourism NI and The Executive Office.

For information on the full Derry Halloween programme and to book tickets visit www.derryhalloween.com.