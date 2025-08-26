Sentencing deferred for Dungiven man who crashed into another vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Joseph O'Neill (39) of Feeny Road in Dungiven was charged with, on September 15, 2024, dangerous driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol and obstructing police after crashing into another vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road.
Police were called to the scene of the accident and found O'Neill in the driver's seat asleep and with a strong smell of alcohol.
He was arrested and refused a preliminary breath test.
He was taken to hospital by police and finally gave a reading of 87 micrograms of alcohol when tested.
He claimed not to remember what had happened, telling police that he had a couple of pints at a Christening.
Both drivers sustained minor injuries from the crash.
District Judge Conor Heaney said he wanted a report on the case.
O'Neill will appear for sentencing on September 19.