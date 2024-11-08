The late Kathleen Thompson. In June 2022 an inquest held she was shot by an unnamed serviceman, referred to as Soldier D, in circumstances which were not justified.

The daughter of a woman shot dead by a British soldier in Creggan in 1971 has welcomed a High Court ruling that a coroner unlawfully failed to reconsider the soldier’s anonymity during an inquest into her death.

Mother-of-six Kathleen Thompson was aged 47 when she was shot dead by a British soldier outside her home on November 6, 1971.

In June 2022 an inquest held that bullets had been fired by an unnamed individual identified only as Soldier D in circumstances which were not justified.

Following the finding Mrs. Thompson’s son Billy sought a judicial review of the decision not to lift the soldier’s anonymity, claiming the verdict reached in the inquest should have triggered reconsideration of shielding Soldier D’s identity.

Kathleen Thompson pictured with her family.

At the High Court on Friday Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that the coroner ought to have reconsidered ‘once the core findings in respect of Soldier D’s use of force were clear’.

Reacting to the ruling Kathleen’s daughter Minty said: "This week marked the 53rd anniversary of the death of our mother. It is also 17 months since we challenged the decision that allowed Soldier D, the person who shot and killed her as she stood in her back garden, to maintain his anonymity despite the strong findings by Coroner Crawford back in June 2022.

"We welcome the judge's finding that the issue should have been reconsidered, however we are disappointed that the judge did not take the steps to remedy this now.

"Our family, like so many other families across the north, will not give up.

"We will continue to fight for justice for our loved ones, and for our family this is another step in that journey.

"Our thoughts are also with the family of Daniel Hegarty who was killed during Operation Motorman. The family recently were told the name of the soldier who shot and killed they brother. We recognise the huge healing that this information can bring."

Sara Duddy from the Pat Finucane Centre said: "We welcome J Scoffield's findings that the Coroner had erred in law by failing to reconsider the anonymity order granted to Soldier D at the start of the inquest back in 2018.

"Her rejection of Soldier D's evidence, coupled with the unequivocal findings that Mrs Thompson was not armed, posed no threat and the shooting was 'unjustified' should have, at the least, warranted the issue to be re-examined. J Scoffield has confirmed this today.

"However, it is disappointing that the judge this morning stated that the issue could not be reconsidered once the inquest formally closed in June

2022, and that he would not grant relief.

"The family will take time to consider the full judgment and consider next steps with their lawyers from Madden & Finucane."

Outside court on Friday Mr. Thompson’s solicitor, Fearghal Shiels of Madden & Finucane, said: “The family have been vindicated in bringing this legal challenge.

“However, we do not share the judge’s assessment that it would have made no difference and will consider an appeal in relation to the relief we sought.”

Mr Shiels added: “The initial decision to grant anonymity to Soldier D was based on a risk and threat assessment carried out more than six years ago.”