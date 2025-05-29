A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of preventing the lawful burial of his father's body.

John Garrett O'Sullivan (56) of Culmore Road in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

O’Sullivan faces one charge that he prevented the lawful burial of a corpse on dates between July 1 and July 18 2024.

It was accepted during the preliminary enquiry hearing on Thursday that there was a case to answer. No contrary submissions were made.

O'Sullivan said that he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

Defence solicitor for O’Sullivan, Paddy MacDermott told the court that there would not be a bail application at this stage.

O'Sullivan was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court, with the trial date set for June 26.

He was also remanded in continuing custody.