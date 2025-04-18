Two charged over assault causing GBH outside Brandywell during Derry City v Drogheda match

By Staff Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 09:42 BST
Two males aged 16 and 18 years old have been charged with various offences including disorderly behaviour, grievous bodily harm and attempted criminal damage.

The 16 year old male is due to appear at Derry Youth Court on Tuesday, May 6, and the 18 year old male is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 14.

The charges are in relation to a serious assault reported to have occurred in the vicinity of the Brandywell as a football march took place on April 11.

