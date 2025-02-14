Woman charged with breaching restraining order sentenced in Derry

A woman has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with breaching a restraining order.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corey Nash (26) of Fountain Hill in Derry was charged with, on November 11 last year, breaching a restraining order against her former partner.

The court was told that police were called after Nash refused to leave the back garden of the former partner’s address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrived and found her to be at the side of the house and she said that she had been contacted by her former partner to come over.

Court.

Defence solicitor Kevin Casey said that Nash had 'engaged fully' with police, adding that it had been confirmed that it was her ex-partner that made initial contact.

He told the court at the hearing during Friday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court in Derry that she was now 'quite embarrassed' to be back in court.

She was sentenced to five months in custody, suspended three years.