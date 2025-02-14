Woman charged with breaching restraining order sentenced in Derry
Corey Nash (26) of Fountain Hill in Derry was charged with, on November 11 last year, breaching a restraining order against her former partner.
The court was told that police were called after Nash refused to leave the back garden of the former partner’s address.
Police arrived and found her to be at the side of the house and she said that she had been contacted by her former partner to come over.
Defence solicitor Kevin Casey said that Nash had 'engaged fully' with police, adding that it had been confirmed that it was her ex-partner that made initial contact.
He told the court at the hearing during Friday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court in Derry that she was now 'quite embarrassed' to be back in court.
She was sentenced to five months in custody, suspended three years.