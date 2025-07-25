Woman returned for trial in Derry on drugs charges

By Court Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:12 BST
A woman has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

Sinead O'Hagan (41) of Clon Dara in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Friday.

She faced 19 drug related charges alleged to have occurred between September 10, 2020 and August 7, 2021.

Charges include offering to supply and possessing class C and Class B drugs on various dates.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

O'Hagan said she didn't not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

She was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 15 and released on continuing bail.

