16 injuries including burns, head injuries, suspected fractures as police attacked during Derry terror operation
Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said officers had been authorised to use plastic bullets during the disorder but had shown ‘amazing restraint’ in refraining from firing the projectiles.
He was speaking after disorder broke out during police searches against the ‘New IRA’ in Derry.
Two military-grade hand grenades, two handguns, 50 rounds of ammunition, a kilogramme of plastic explosives were recovered during the PSNI intelligence-led operation.
"Because of the material found police had to maintain a presence over an extended period for our security and public safety.
"These were extremely difficult conditions for our officers, many of whom were in full personal protective equipment and at this time we have 16 reported injuries to our officers from our Tactical Support Groups and our Local Policing Teams.
"Officers who, today, will not be able to serve the community. The injuries sustained include burns, head injuries and potential fractures,” said ACC Singleton.
ACC Singleton said the use of plastic bullets had been authorised but said in a statement that officers did not fire any.
"We are really proud of our officers who demonstrated not only real courage and professionalism but also amazing restraint in the face of this violence. Authorisation had been given for deployment and use of our AEP systems but no rounds were fired.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our partners, community leaders and families in Creggan for their support, patience and understanding. A number of families had to be evacuated from their homes to make safe these dangerous munitions.”
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “I want to pay tribute to our officers and staff against the backdrop of a severe terrorist threat, attacks against them within the last year, the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell, most recently the data loss and the events of the last week, they have continued to deliver a first class policing service protecting the most vulnerable, serving communities and pursuing those who seek to cause harm.”