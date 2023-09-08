News you can trust since 1772

Weaponry storage branded ‘deeply concerning’ and disorder condemned

Colum Eastwood has described the discovery of a gun and suspected pipe bombs and ammunition in Creggan as ‘deeply concerning’.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He was speaking after the items were recovered by the PSNI following searches on Thursday.

“The recovery of a gun, ammunition and suspected pipe bomb materials is clearly deeply concerning. There is no place for any of this in our city or anywhere in the North.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“People here want to leave in peace with their neighbours. Those who want to bring violence back to our community for their own ends have nothing to offer and have been rejected by the people of Derry and Ireland.

Attached is a photo of the firearm found in a search in Creggan this afternoon, Thursday 7 SeptemberAttached is a photo of the firearm found in a search in Creggan this afternoon, Thursday 7 September
Attached is a photo of the firearm found in a search in Creggan this afternoon, Thursday 7 September
Most Popular

“The SDLP will be meeting with the PSNI in the coming days to discuss these matters.”

Read More
PSNI attacked with petrol bombs and missiles during terror searches in ‘Piggery ...

Police say they were attacked with petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones as they conducted searches in Creggan.

Mr. Eastwood said: “There is nothing to be gained from attacking police officers in Derry, the young kids involved are only putting themselves and their futures in jeopardy. I understand the frustration that people in our community experience during prolonged searches but this is not the way to respond.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UUP Alderman Darren Guy also condemned the disorder and those responsible for storing the weaponry.

He stated: “The rest of society has moved on. It's surely now time to end these futile campaigns and follow a path to peace."

The items recovered in the searches have been taken away by the PSNI and will now be subject to forensic examination.

Colum Eastwood welcomes Simon Byrne resignation but says crisis in Catholic recruitment more important