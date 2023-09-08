Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He was speaking after the items were recovered by the PSNI following searches on Thursday.

“The recovery of a gun, ammunition and suspected pipe bomb materials is clearly deeply concerning. There is no place for any of this in our city or anywhere in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People here want to leave in peace with their neighbours. Those who want to bring violence back to our community for their own ends have nothing to offer and have been rejected by the people of Derry and Ireland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attached is a photo of the firearm found in a search in Creggan this afternoon, Thursday 7 September

“The SDLP will be meeting with the PSNI in the coming days to discuss these matters.”

Police say they were attacked with petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones as they conducted searches in Creggan.

Mr. Eastwood said: “There is nothing to be gained from attacking police officers in Derry, the young kids involved are only putting themselves and their futures in jeopardy. I understand the frustration that people in our community experience during prolonged searches but this is not the way to respond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP Alderman Darren Guy also condemned the disorder and those responsible for storing the weaponry.

He stated: “The rest of society has moved on. It's surely now time to end these futile campaigns and follow a path to peace."