172 attacks on Derry police officers a reduction but still far too high says Nigel Goddard

The Derry and Strabane Police Commander revealed that the number of assaults on local officers has come down slightly but he said it remains far too high and attacks should be a zero event.

“A bit of good news is that the number is reducing. It went from 224 police officers assaulted in 2021 – January to December – and this year it is at 172, so it has come down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One is too many and it is not an acceptable occupational hazard. We obviously record and encourage all our officers to make reports of when they have been assaulted,” said Chief Superintendent Goddard.

Nigel Goddard

The local police commander explained that he asks all of his officers to follow four simple principles when interacting with the public: be courteous; listen; explain; and be fair. This, he said, can be extremely difficult when officers are being physically assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I speak to them around wanting them to treat people with courtesy and respect, listen, explain and treat people fairly, I understand that that can be hard to do when someone is spitting at you or trying to take your head off, or calling you all the names of the day at three or four in the morning, when all you are trying to do is keep them safe and protect them,” he acknowledged.

Ch/Supt. said he finds it difficult to understand the mentality of those who would resort to attacks on his colleagues when they are trying to do their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are public servants. They are out there doing their best. Any attacks on police officers or any other emergency service personnel or anybody, be they in the health service or anywhere, is completely unacceptable.

"In many of the cases the officer is trying to protect a person in crisis. You might say their head is not straight when they are doing it and they regret it afterwards but still it shouldn't happen,” he said.