60% reduction in Section 41 anti-terror arrests in Derry and Strabane
Derry & Strabane still accounted for the second highest number of people arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 between December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024, however, the tally has reduced significantly.
“Of the 66 arrests, 24 of them occurred in Belfast and 20 occurred in Derry City and Strabane,” according to the latest PSNI security statistics.
This represented a decrease of 30 in Derry and Strabane from a figure of 50 during the equivalent reporting period last year – a 60 per cent reduction.
Four of the 20 people arrested in Derry and Strabane under Section 41 of TACT2000 were subsequently charged (with any offence). This was a reduction from nine during the equivalent period to November 2023.
Section 41 of the TACT2000 ‘enables police officers to arrest persons whom they reasonably suspect to be a terrorist’.