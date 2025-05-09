66-year-old man arrested in connection with republican parade in Derry on Easter Monday released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 66-year-old man, arrested by detectives from Serious Crime Branch, in relation to events in Derry on Easter Monday has been released.

On Thursday police in Derry said they had arrested a man on ‘suspicion of Managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation, and Aiding and Abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission.’

They said the arrest was in connection to events on Easter Monday in Derry.

The man has been released following questioning. The investigation continues.