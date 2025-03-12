A lesson from St Patrick and why the rise in hate speech should concern us all

As we prepare to celebrate over the coming days it is worth looking again at who Saint Patrick actually was.

Our Patron Saint was an immigrant who was forced into slavery and persecuted. This native of Roman Britain, brought here in reduced circumstances, faced down prejudice and hate and against all odds became a leader in Ireland, a leader whose legacy is celebrated globally today.

Ireland is often held up as the isle of a thousand welcomes and on Monday the incredible legacy of generations of Irish people at home and abroad, of those who left these shores due to starvation, war and persecution and extreme poverty, will be rightly celebrated. But the people forced to emigrate in similar circumstances and who have arrived here seeking sanctuary, a chance at life, may feel Ireland is far from the safe haven of lore given the rise in racism and hate-filled rhetoric generally. People born and raised here but who are targeted because of the colour of their skin, their ethnic background may feel the same.

The internet has enabled the spread of racist hate. This isn’t unique to Ireland but there’s no denying its presence.

Nor that that venom is spreading and showing itself in increasingly hostile and emboldened verbal and physical attacks.

Those amplifying that have found an easy target among the vulnerable, scapegoating them for everything from the housing crisis to the health crisis, crises which have been building and ongoing for decades.

It is vital the rest of us to challenge hate, just as St Patrick did. Generations of immigrants have helped build, enrich and transform Ireland into the country it is today, just as Irish people have done elsewhere. There is no them, only us. Happy St Patrick’s Day!