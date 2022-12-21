Abuse of prescription drugs a particular challenge and related to social vulnerability, says Nigel Goddard

Ch/Supt. Goddard said the use and abuse of prescription drugs is a ‘particular challenge’ and suggested that this is in part related to the high levels of vulnerability in Derry and Strabane.

"We continue to need as much continued community support and information in relation to drugs and drug dealing. It is one of those crimes we are proactive against,” he told the ‘Journal’.

The Derry and Strabane police commander said the force locally does get some reports of the presence of notorious hard drugs such as heroin and fentanyl but their use and distribution is not widespread in the city.

Prescription drugs: a big concern.

"It is the abuse of prescription drugs. I guess some of that comes down to our starting point, about the levels of vulnerability, need, about the level of prescribing drugs in society but here it’s at a disproportionate level and therefore the [increased] access to it and ability to deal in it.

"That's a particular concern and a particular challenge,” he said.

The Derry police chief was speaking as figures showed officers in the city attended 21,587 calls between January 2022 and December 4, 2022.

