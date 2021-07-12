Anger as vandals destroy bank machine in the Brandywell

The vandalised cash machine on the Lecky Road.

Vandals smashed the automated teller machine (ATM) over the weekend.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue condemned those responsible for attacking the cashpoint on the Lecky Road.

“Its hard to understand why anyone would want to vandalise this ATM cashpoint.

“It is always very busy because there are several businesses along this stretch of road and because people can access their money for free from this ATM.

“This machine was installed back in 2017 and it’s very important that such facilities are available in the heart of our communities and that people have access to such banking services.