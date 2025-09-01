Anti-social behaviour incidents decrease in Derry and Strabane
New figures from the PSNI show there were 3,512 incidents locally in the year August 2024 to July 2025.
This was down by 101 from 3,613 in the year August 2023 to July 2024 - a 2.8 per cent decrease.
Across the North an increase in ASB incidents was reported over the year.
There were 44,821 ASB incidents in the North, an increase of 925 (2.1 per cent) when compared with the previous 12 months.
Despite the increase, this remains one of the lowest 12 month figures since 2006/07.
The PSNI say ASB has been trending downwards generally over the past 20 years although a spike was reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The introduction of lockdown measures and other restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic led to a substantial increase in levels of anti-social behaviour recorded during 2020/21.
“Following the removal of restrictions, the downwards trend in anti-social behaviour incidents resumed,” the PSNI confirmed.