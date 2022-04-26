Arrests made under the Terrorism Act in Derry and Strabane

Two men, aged 59 years old and 64 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and both are currently in custody.
A 40-year-old man arrested in Derry last night, also under the Terrorism Act and in relation to this ongoing investigation, remains in custody.
Officers from the (PCTF) conducted a number of searches at addresses in Derry/Londonderry and Strabane last night ( April 25) in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Also in Strabane today, police were in attendance in the Melmount Road area of the town where a funeral was being held. Evidence was gathered and, following the funeral, a number of items, including clothing, were seized. All evidence gathered will now be reviewed.
The police also confirmed that, as they were in the Brookdale Park area in Derry during searches on Monday night, a small number of young people attacked police by throwing stones, masonry and fireworks, causing damage to two police vehicles.