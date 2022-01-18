Ashling Murphy to be laid to rest

The funeral service for the 23-year-old who was murdered on Wednesday afternoon on the banks of the Grand Canal in Co Offaly will take place this morning, with Requiem Mass starting at 11am in the parish church of Saint Brigid, Mount Bolus.

Father Michael Meade, parish priest of Kilcormac & Killoughey, Mount Bolus, Co Offaly, in the Diocese of Meath, will be the chief celebrant at the Mass which will be attended by family and close friends.

The Mass will be live-streamed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream

Photo issued by Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann of Ashling Murphy

The murder of Ashling has sent shockwaves through Ireland, and has again thrown a spotlight on the issue of violence against women.

At park runs across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, a minute’s silence was held to remember the young woman who was murdered while out for a jog.

And in many parts of Ireland, including Derry and Inishowen, vigils and rallies were held, while the NI Assembly united to pay tribute to the murdered teacher.

First Minister Paul Givan said of the 23-year-old’s killing that women should “be respected, they should not be objectified”.

Candle and message at the vigil for Ashling Murphy held at the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 081

“We all must take personal responsibility to change our society,” he said. “Men need to step up and challenge this type of behaviour.”

The SDLP’s Sinéad McLaughlin joined in tributes to the Offaly schoolteacher.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday Mrs. McLaughlin said: “Women across the island of Ireland are angry and upset at the murder of Ashling Murphy. But more than that, we are traumatised by it.