Attempted break-ins in Derry: Would be robbers trying back doors in Bogside area
It is udnerstood there were several incidents over the past few days in the area.
Councillor Hutton said: “The thieves tried to gain access to homes by trying the back doors of several homes in the general Chamberlain and Rossville Street area.
“It only takes seconds for them to be successful to gain access if they find an unlocked door or an open window at ground floor level.
“I would appeal to residents if they are leaving their home for even a short space of time that they always lock their windows and doors, back gates and if they have valuable garden tools and machinery that they are securely locked up at night.
“If you see suspicious activity around a neighbour's house, particularly if there is no one at home, call the police,” Colr. Hutton added.